Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World hits another record: 2,59,848 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Countries from the US to South Africa to Australia were struggling to hold down rising rates of the novel coronavirus, with the number of cases for a 24-hour period hitting a new record on Saturday, with 2,59,848 new infections, according to the World Health Organisation.

The US led with 71,484 new cases, followed by Brazil...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Counties Report Single-Day Record In Coronavirus Cases As Pandemic Continues To Surge

Counties Report Single-Day Record In Coronavirus Cases As Pandemic Continues To Surge 00:28

 Southland counties Thursday continued to report record single-day highs in newly confirmed coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to surge.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Srikakulam collector visits AP's Patapatnam amid rise in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Srikakulam collector visits AP's Patapatnam amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Srikakulam district collector J Nivas visited the Patapatnam village and monitored the containment zones. He gave orders to the revenue officials and panchayat staff regarding the precautionary..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Maharashtra continues to lead COVID-19 caseload of country [Video]

Maharashtra continues to lead COVID-19 caseload of country

Maharashtra continues to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on July 19, reported 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases, which takes the total number of positive cases in the state at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
WHO reports record rise in coronavirus cases [Video]

WHO reports record rise in coronavirus cases

The World Health Organisation on Saturday reported nearly 260,000 new cases of coronavirus across the world - a record rise for the second day in a row. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | WHO reports record daily climb in global coronavirus cases, South Africa among the highest increases

 The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with South Africa having the fourth highest...
News24

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase in cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase in cases The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed a record increase in global coronavirus cases - with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.The countries that...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •RTTNewsDeutsche WelleCBC.ca

As US hits record high of 77,300 daily cases, Americans told don't get retested

 Even as the US reported a record daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, highest in the world so far, the government's top official in charge of Coronavirus testing...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

sillybear2014

Gerard RT @DailySabah: New US #COVID19 cases hit record high as global infections surge, forcing more countries to put brakes on reopenings https:… 3 days ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH New US #COVID19 cases hit record high as global infections surge, forcing more countries to put brakes on reopenings https://t.co/6dRSQmg8ns 3 days ago

noybsk2017

No one is coming 2 save us-take care of each other U.S. Hits Another Record for New Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/J5E8yLxJTX 4 days ago

jm3107

Jörg U.S. Hits Another Record for New Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/DTqsuIlank 6 days ago

anteggs49

anne pleberous U.S. Hits Another Record for New Coronavirus Cases - The New York Times https://t.co/g5r2NatPPC 1 week ago

vybealone

BABYLON U.S. Hits Another Record for New Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/vxH5qTppiq 1 week ago

franklanguage

Fallopia Tuba U.S. Hits Another Record for New Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/Xew1pYNsaw 1 week ago

world_news_eng

World News RT @AJEnglish: US reports another record increase of COVID-19 infections, with more than 66,500 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours ht… 1 week ago