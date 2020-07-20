France Now Requires Face Masks In Indoor Public Spaces Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Face masks were already mandatory when riding public transportation. But as of Monday, residents must now wear them in places like shops, restaurants, churches, museums and... Watch VideoPeople in France are now required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Face masks were already mandatory when riding public transportation. But as of Monday, residents must now wear them in places like shops, restaurants, churches, museums and


