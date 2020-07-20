Coronavirus: Masks mandatory in France amid fresh outbreaks Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Face masks are now compulsory in all enclosed public spaces, including shops where previously owners were able to decide themselves whether customers should wear coverings or not. Anyone caught without a mask faces a fine of €135 (£123; $154). Authorities in Mayenne began calling for mandatory mask restrictions last week as cases soared in the department. Public health agency Santé Publique France issued a warning for...


