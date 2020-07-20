Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Masks mandatory in France amid fresh outbreaks

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Masks mandatory in France amid fresh outbreaksFace masks are now compulsory in all enclosed public spaces, including shops where previously owners were able to decide themselves whether customers should wear coverings or not. Anyone caught without a mask faces a fine of €135 (£123; $154). Authorities in Mayenne began calling for mandatory mask restrictions last week as cases soared in the department. Public health agency Santé Publique France issued a warning for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Full Circle: Mask debate hits local restaurants and diners

Full Circle: Mask debate hits local restaurants and diners 08:38

 Restaurant re-openings across the Tampa Bay area has spurred a new debate over how to stay safe while dining out. But with mask mandates a requirement in some cities and counties, some restaurant owners are now embracing masks.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mayenne, Mayenne Mayenne, Mayenne Subprefecture and commune in Pays de la Loire, France


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Health concerns prompt France to bring date for compulsory face masks forward to Monday [Video]

Coronavirus: Health concerns prompt France to bring date for compulsory face masks forward to Monday

Coronavirus: Health concerns prompt France to bring date for compulsory face masks forward to Monday

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:09Published
Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks? [Video]

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?

At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask made of gold worth Rs 2.75 lakh [Video]

Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask made of gold worth Rs 2.75 lakh

As protective face masks have become a part of daily life due to coronavirus pandemic, now masks made of gold and silver are gaining popularity. A Coimbatore-based goldsmith, Radhakrishnan Sundaram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

France imposes indoor public mask-wearing

France imposes indoor public mask-wearing FRANCE : France will make the wearing of face masks compulsory in indoor public spaces from next week, the government said Thursday, as officials noted signs of...
WorldNews


Tweets about this