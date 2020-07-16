|
France imposes indoor public mask-wearing
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
FRANCE : France will make the wearing of face masks compulsory in indoor public spaces from next week, the government said Thursday, as officials noted signs of an uptick in the coronavirus outbreak. Already obligatory gear on collective transport, masks will also become mandatory in shops and other indoor places frequented by the public, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in the Senate. "The wearing of a mask, along with barrier measures (such as social distancing and regular handwashing) is an effective method of prevention and protection," he said. The announcement came as Health Minister Olivier Veran noted signs of...
|
|
|
|
