Bridgewater, N.S. police officer stabbed while responding to domestic violence call; suspect at large

CTV News Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are searching for a suspect after one of their officers was stabbed and badly injured while responding to a domestic violence call.
