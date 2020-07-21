|
|
|
Bridgewater, N.S. police officer stabbed while responding to domestic violence call; suspect at large
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are searching for a suspect after one of their officers was stabbed and badly injured while responding to a domestic violence call.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
NYPD Cop Put in Headlock While Trying to Disperse Crowd
NEW YORK — A chilling video of a police officer being held in a headlock has come to light after it was tweeted by the Sergeants Benevolent Association on July 12.
Two NYPD officers who attempted..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:22Published
|
Texas Cops Killed, Shootout
(Newser) – Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday by a suspect who later fatally shot himself in a South Texas border town after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32Published
|
Tweets about this
|