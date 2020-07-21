Global  
 

23 Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over Changes To ACA

Newsy Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
23 Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over Changes To ACAWatch VideoTwenty-three attorneys general are suing the Trump administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act. 

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, argues the changes violate the Fifth Amendment's equal protection clause. They say they impact LGBTQ individuals, women and other potentially...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 23 attorneys general file lawsuits

23 attorneys general file lawsuits 00:39

 Nevada's Attorney General is among the 23 other attorney generals suing the Trump Administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act. The group alleges the White House's changes to the affordable care act have impacted women, those in the LGBTQ community, and non-English speakers.

