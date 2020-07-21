23 Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over Changes To ACA Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Twenty-three attorneys general are suing the Trump administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act.



The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, argues the changes violate the Fifth Amendment's equal protection clause. They say they impact LGBTQ individuals, women and other potentially


