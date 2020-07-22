Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I wish her well,' Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell

CTV News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said that he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell 'well,' as she faces charges for recruiting, grooming and ultimately sexually abusing minors as young as 14 as Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell 00:38

 When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well' [Video]

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

President Trump says he's not across Ghislaine Maxwell's trial but "wishes her well".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well [Video]

Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well

Donald Trump says that he wishes the ex-partner of Jeffrey Epstein well.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:20Published
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial [Video]

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

 Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, “well” as she awaits trial in a...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this