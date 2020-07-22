'I wish her well,' Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'



President Trump says he's not across Ghislaine Maxwell's trial but "wishes her well". Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:40 Published 4 hours ago Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well



Donald Trump says that he wishes the ex-partner of Jeffrey Epstein well. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:20 Published 7 hours ago Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial



Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, “well” as she awaits trial in a...

Belfast Telegraph 17 hours ago





Tweets about this