'I wish her well,' Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump said that he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell 'well,' as she faces charges for recruiting, grooming and ultimately sexually abusing minors as young as 14 as Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice.
