News24.com | Eastern Cape's Covid-19 death toll leads biggest daily surge to date

News24 Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
South Africa has recorded 572 new Covid-19-related deaths – the biggest spike in a single day – with the most fatalities recorded in the Eastern Cape.
