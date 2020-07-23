News24.com | Eastern Cape's Covid-19 death toll leads biggest daily surge to date

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes



Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark



The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago Spike in COVID-19 deaths in Kern County



Another surge in cases but also a big spike in deaths due to COVID-19 here in Kern County. The public health department reporting more than 200 new cases for the third day in a row. This as the death.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this