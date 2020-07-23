Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vladimir Putin talks to Donald Trump

PRAVDA Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, a message posted on the website of the Kremlin said. The conversation was constructive and informative. The presidents discussed problem of strategic stability and arms control, as well as the role of Moscow and Washington in maintaining international peace. "The presidents discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. Both sides emphasized the need for collective efforts to maintain regional stability and the global nuclear non-proliferation regime," the Kremlin said. Putin and Trump agreed to develop US-Russian trade and economic cooperation. The leaders of the two countries also positively assessed the joint process of combating the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to continue contacts at different levels.Earlier, Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton reproached Trump for not having sufficient training to be able to talk to Putin on equal ground. He expressed confidence that the US president is inferior to the Russian counterpart in terms of the ability to think strategically.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Putin says Navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons

Putin says Navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons 01:20

 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike weapons and underwater nuclear drones, which the defense ministry said were in their final phase of testing. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election [Video]

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election

A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump's recent suggestion. Trump tweeted on Thursday that November's presidential election should be delayed. However, the President would..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral [Video]

Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral

While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

What is hidden behind 'no Russia in G7' rhetoric

 The controversy about the resumption of Russia's participation in the summit of industrialized countries of the Group of Seven is not abating. Why is the...
PRAVDA Also reported by •WorldNews

Trump Reveals He Hasn’t Discussed Bounties With Vladimir Putin Before Dismisses Reports as ‘Fake News’

 President Donald Trump revealed that the issue of Russian intel officers paying bounties to Taliban fighters for the deaths of U.S. military forces did not come...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNews

McEnany won't say if Trump, Putin talked bounties

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wouldn't say whether President Donald Trump addressed reports of Russian bounties offered on U.S. troops or election...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

davesnewscom

Dave's News Vladimir Putin talks to Donald Trump https://t.co/xobAncMSG9 Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conv… https://t.co/dMFFon4yxe 3 days ago

NanceSullivan

Nancy Sullivan #FBR #BlueWave #Resistance RT @Greeble214: Trump talks to Putin, doesn’t mention Russian bounties on American soldiers. Trump, ⁦@GOP⁩, Barr, ⁦@DHSgov⁩ , only kill Am… 3 days ago

Greeble214

Griffin214 Trump talks to Putin, doesn’t mention Russian bounties on American soldiers. Trump, ⁦@GOP⁩, Barr, ⁦@DHSgov⁩ , only… https://t.co/G8FOov1DxL 3 days ago

theblofaiz

Theblofaiz Digital Marketing Trump tells Putin he wants to avoid three-way arms race with Russia & China Russian President Vladimir Putin and h… https://t.co/T99qc8SvzN 4 days ago

Myway69474741

Myway Trump tells Putin he wants to avoid three-way arms race with Russia & China Russian President Vladimir Putin and h… https://t.co/99XP6Gt3GE 4 days ago

Action2getherNJ

ActionTogetherNJ In Phone Call With Putin, Trump Talks Arms, Iran, China; No Word On Bounties - News & Guts Media https://t.co/X8nXYgGe8c 4 days ago

alcinx

Alfia Cingari RT @engpravda: Vladimir Putin talks to Donald Trump https://t.co/KpOyFKVYy0 4 days ago

engpravda

Pravda Report Vladimir Putin talks to Donald Trump https://t.co/KpOyFKVYy0 4 days ago