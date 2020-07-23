|
Minnesota Governor Signs Police Reform Bill Banning Neck Restraints
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a police reform bill into law Thursday that bans neck restraints and makes other changes to police departments.
The bill bans chokeholds and "warrior training", which critics say promotes excessive force. It also expands deescalation training for officers and creates a new advisory...
