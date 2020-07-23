Global  
 

Minnesota Governor Signs Police Reform Bill Banning Neck Restraints

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Minnesota Governor Signs Police Reform Bill Banning Neck RestraintsWatch VideoMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a police reform bill into law Thursday that bans neck restraints and makes other changes to police departments. 

The bill bans chokeholds and "warrior training", which critics say promotes excessive force. It also expands deescalation training for officers and creates a new advisory...
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Minnesota Lawmakers Pass Historic Police Reform Bill

Minnesota Lawmakers Pass Historic Police Reform Bill 02:25

 Early this morning, the Minnesota legislature passed historic police reforms, Esme Murphy reports (2:25).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 21, 2020

