Australia Joins Nations Rejecting China’s South China Sea Claims

Eurasia Review Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Australia Joins Nations Rejecting China’s South China Sea ClaimsBy Drake Long

Australia sent a diplomatic note to the United Nations rejecting China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, joining the growing list of nations that have pushed back against Beijing’s presumption of “historic rights” to the disputed waters.

The note was sent on Thursday and posted to the...
