Australia Joins Nations Rejecting China’s South China Sea Claims
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () By Drake Long
Australia sent a diplomatic note to the United Nations rejecting China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, joining the growing list of nations that have pushed back against Beijing’s presumption of “historic rights” to the disputed waters.
The note was sent on Thursday and posted to the...
[NFA] The diplomatic crisis this week over Chinese consulates in the United States is only the latest in the countries long-deteriorating relationship. Megan Revell examines some of the many problems between Washington and Beijing.
The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is..