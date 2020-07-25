Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU Approves New Aid Package As COVID-19 Cases Rise In France, Spain

Newsy Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
EU Approves New Aid Package As COVID-19 Cases Rise In France, SpainWatch VideoThe coronavirus spread is worsening again in France and Spain as Europeans are heading out to clubs, bars and beaches for the summer holiday season.

French health officials said Saturday that the country's daily new infections are trending higher. They say that is setting France back in its battle to contain the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

France unveils 15 bln euro aid package for jet makers [Video]

France unveils 15 bln euro aid package for jet makers

France has unveiled a 15 billion euro package of aid targeted at the country's aerospace industry, but also including support for Air France. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

EU tries to save virus aid plan as global deaths surge

EU tries to save virus aid plan as global deaths surge Brussels (AFP) July 20, 2020 EU leaders were set to resume talks Monday to salvage an $860-billion coronavirus aid package as countries from Australia to...
Terra Daily

Trump, Congress square off over virus aid as crisis worsens

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump acknowledged a “big flareup” of COVID-19 cases, but divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Charlozaman

Charles Chindongo Jr RT @AfDB_Group: African Development Fund approves $138 million #COVID19 response support for #Malawi, #Madagascar, #Mozambique and São Tomé… 8 hours ago

SadiaTa36276067

Saadia Tariq RT @dailytimespak: Government of Pakistan announced a Fiscal Package of over Rs. 1200 billion in the wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. https://t.c… 12 hours ago

dailytimespak

Daily Times Government of Pakistan announced a Fiscal Package of over Rs. 1200 billion in the wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. https://t.co/KCky4Uy7ch 12 hours ago

WildBillGates1

Wild Bill Gates Learning to be an investor RT @WildBillGates1: U.S. House Of Representatives Approves Cannabis Banking Reform In Larger COVID-19 Relief Package https://t.co/vZHY1pUTm… 1 day ago

eonsintelligenc

Eons Intelligence The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $138 million as 'COVID-19 crisis budget support package' to four s… https://t.co/RAUaoBhHSU 1 day ago

SunZambian

The Lusaka Sun / The Zambian Sun BOZ APPROVES K4 BN STIMULUS PAY OUT ...The Central Bank in April this year put in place a K10 billion stimulus pack… https://t.co/9sWjt4vo1T 1 day ago

AfDB_Group

African Development Bank Group African Development Fund approves $138 million #COVID19 response support for #Malawi, #Madagascar, #Mozambique and… https://t.co/xsaTLxZ5NB 1 day ago