Full cease-fire in eastern Ukraine begins after 6-year conflict with pro-Russian separatists

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels began a “full and comprehensive” cease-fire Monday in war-torn eastern Ukraine following a six-year conflict that has resulted in the deaths of more than 14,000 soldiers, separatists and civilians.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Full ceasefire takes effect in eastern Ukraine

Full ceasefire takes effect in eastern Ukraine 01:04

 Years of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists may finally be coming to an end, as a ceasefire backed by presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy enters into effect. Francis Maguire reports.

