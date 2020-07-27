Full cease-fire in eastern Ukraine begins after 6-year conflict with pro-Russian separatists
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels began a “full and comprehensive” cease-fire Monday in war-torn eastern Ukraine following a six-year conflict that has resulted in the deaths of more than 14,000 soldiers, separatists and civilians.
Years of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists may finally be coming to an end, as a ceasefire backed by presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy enters into effect. Francis Maguire reports.