Full cease-fire in eastern Ukraine begins after 6-year conflict with pro-Russian separatists Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels began a “full and comprehensive” cease-fire Monday in war-torn eastern Ukraine following a six-year conflict that has resulted in the deaths of more than 14,000 soldiers, separatists and civilians. 👓 View full article

