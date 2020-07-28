Global  
 

Global coronavirus deaths pass 650,000 as new surges prompt fresh curbs

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The global death toll from the pandemic passed 650,000 Monday, nearly a third of that number in Europe, according to an AFP tally. Since emerging in China late last year, the virus has killed a total of 650,011 people -- but more than 100,000 deaths have been recorded since July 9, and the global toll has doubled in just over two months.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31

Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31 00:16

 More than 800 Nevadans have no died from the coronavirus. 29 new deaths were reported today according to the state health department.

