Joe Biden’s notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Joe Biden was uncharacteristically tight-lipped on Tuesday about the final stretch of his search for a vice president. But the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee seemed prepared to talk about at least one leading contender: California Senator Kamala Harris.
According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot. Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that...
Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues. Speaker Nancy..
