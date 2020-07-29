Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden’s notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden was uncharacteristically tight-lipped on Tuesday about the final stretch of his search for a vice president. But the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee seemed prepared to talk about at least one leading contender: California Senator Kamala Harris.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List 00:50

 According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot. Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch [Video]

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch

Joe Biden's decision on his running mate is drawing closer by the day. CNN reports that tensions over whom he should pick spilled out into public view this past week. The women who are his top..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender [Video]

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues. Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
A Peek at Biden’s Handwritten Notes May Have Given a Clue for His VP Choice [Video]

A Peek at Biden’s Handwritten Notes May Have Given a Clue for His VP Choice

Many are wondering who Joe Biden will select as his running mate for the election, with the former Vice President’s notes perhaps giving a big clue as to who it might be. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Do Not Hold Grudges.’ Joe Biden’s Notes Reveal Talking Points About Kamala Harris
TIME

Joe Biden's Notes Suggest Kamala Harris May Be His VP Pick

 Joe Biden seems to have one particular person in mind for his VP running mate ... it's Sen. Kamala Harris, and there are clues from his notes that accidentally...
TMZ.com

Photographer Captures Joe Biden’s Speech Notes on Potential VP Pick Kamala Harris: ‘Do NOT Hold Grudges,’ ‘Talented,’ ‘Great Respect for Her’

Photographer Captures Joe Biden’s Speech Notes on Potential VP Pick Kamala Harris: ‘Do NOT Hold Grudges,’ ‘Talented,’ ‘Great Respect for Her’ AP photograph captures Joe Biden's speech notes on his potential VP pick Sen. Kamala Harris: 'Do NOT hold grudges,' 'Talented,' 'Great respect for her'
Mediaite


Tweets about this