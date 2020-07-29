Global  
 

MacKenzie Scott says she has given away US$1.7B since divorce from Jeff Bezos

CTV News Wednesday, 29 July 2020
MacKenzie Scott, formerly MacKenzie Bezos, has already donated nearly $1.7 billion of her fortune to a variety of organizations and causes after pledging last year to give most of it away during her lifetime.
