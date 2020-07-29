Global  
 

Jeff Bezos' ex MacKenzie donates $1.7 billion and changes last name

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos' ex MacKenzie donates $1.7 billion and changes last nameAmazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex-wife has quietly announced her new last name alongside details of her incredible philanthropy.MacKenzie Bezos became an overnight billionaire last April after finalising her divorce from her husband...
