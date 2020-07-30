Four arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hong Kong police have signaled their intent to enforce a new Chinese national security law strictly, arresting four youths on suspicion of inciting secession through social media posts.Three males and one female, aged 16 to 21,...


