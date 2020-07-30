Global  
 

Four arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Four arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online postsHong Kong police have signaled their intent to enforce a new Chinese national security law strictly, arresting four youths on suspicion of inciting secession through social media posts.Three males and one female, aged 16 to 21,...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Hong Kong's new security law explained

Hong Kong's new security law explained 03:08

 China's new security law is resulting in arrests in Hong Kong. But what's it all about?

