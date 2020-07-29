Hong Kong activists arrested under new security law
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Four Hong Kong students involved in a recently disbanded pro-independence group were arrested by police on Wednesday under a controversial new national security law, officers and members of…
Reports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using the pandemic as an excuse. Adam Reed reports.
Japan, Australia and some other nations are readying incentives to attract banks and asset managers in Hong Kong that are worried about the new security law...
New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in protest at a "deeply concerning" new security law China has imposed on the territory, joining...
The territory's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and the UK have been halted by China. The three countries suspended their treaties with Hong Kong...