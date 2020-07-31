Global  
 

Prosecutor Will Not Charge Officer Who Killed Michael Brown

Newsy Friday, 31 July 2020
Prosecutor Will Not Charge Officer Who Killed Michael BrownWatch VideoA new St. Louis County prosecutor announced Thursday the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 will not be charged. 

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said his office conducted a five-month review and could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Darren Wilson committed...
