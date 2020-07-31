Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.6M, Depth:46.19km) in Philippines 31/07/2020 06:06 UTC, 1020000 people within 100km.
Friday, 31 July 2020 (
37 minutes ago) On 7/31/2020 6:06:43 AM, an earthquake occurred in Philippines potentially affecting 1020000 people within 100km. The earthquake had Magnitude 5.6M, Depth:46.19km.
