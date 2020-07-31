Global  
 

Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.6M, Depth:10km) in Papua New Guinea 31/07/2020 10:02 UTC, About 10000 people within 100km.

GDACS Friday, 31 July 2020
Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.6M, Depth:10km) in Papua New Guinea 31/07/2020 10:02 UTC, About 10000 people within 100km.On 7/31/2020 10:02:16 AM, an earthquake occurred in Papua New Guinea potentially affecting About 10000 people within 100km. The earthquake had Magnitude 5.6M, Depth:10km.
