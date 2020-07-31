|
First coronavirus positive pet dog in US dies: report
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A German shepherd, 'Buddy', which was the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection in a pet dog in the US has died here, according to a report. In June, the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) had announced the dog being the first pet in the US testing...
