First coronavirus positive pet dog in US dies: report

Mid-Day Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A German shepherd, 'Buddy', which was the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection in a pet dog in the US has died here, according to a report. In June, the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) had announced the dog being the first pet in the US testing...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Pet cat becomes first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in UK | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Pet cat becomes first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in UK | Oneindia News 01:32

 A cat has become the first animal in the UK to test positive for Covid-19, according to the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer. But a big relief as the animal and its owners have now made a full recovery. Cat's infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency laboratory in...

