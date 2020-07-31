Hong Kong election delayed after opposition candidates barred

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications



Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election. Eleven other pro-democracy

Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election



Hong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national