Hong Kong election delayed after opposition candidates barred

Independent Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong's government has postponed the city's key assembly elections, citing an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election 02:22

 Hong Kong government warns more nominees could face similar decision as the disqualified 12, including Joshua Wong.

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications [Video]

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications

Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election. Eleven other pro-democracy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:07Published
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election [Video]

Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election

Hong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
China says UK has 'poisoned' relations [Video]

China says UK has 'poisoned' relations

China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Hong Kong is setting up an election without a real opposition

Hong Kong is setting up an election without a real opposition Hong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong's decision to bar 12 pro-democracy candidates from standing in forthcoming local elections has raised serious concerns over whether...
WorldNews

Hong Kong expected to delay election, citing coronavirus fears

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will reportedly announce a delay to legislative elections, citing the risk posed by the coronavirus. The expected decision comes...
Deutsche Welle

Hong Kong bars pro-democracy candidates from election, signals intent to uphold new China law

 Hong Kong has disqualified at least 12 pro-democracy nominees for an upcoming election after the government said the candidates failed to pledge allegiance to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC Newseuronews

