Hong Kong election delayed after opposition candidates barred
Friday, 31 July 2020 (
6 minutes ago) Hong Kong's government has postponed the city's key assembly elections, citing an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election
Hong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 17 hours ago
China says UK has 'poisoned' relations
China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 19 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this