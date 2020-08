Iker Casillas Retires From Football Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has retired from football at the age of 39, the BBC reports.



Casillas made 725 appearances for Real during a 16-year career at the Bernabeu, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.



