You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump: US generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack' Trump was asked why he called it an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. He...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this presshub_us Beirut [ foxnews] Trump description of #Beirut blast as ‘attack’ is premature, some US officials say https://t.co/7CdKa4OYZS 3 minutes ago Humble(D.D)🌟🌟🌟🌟 Trump description of Beirut blast as ‘attack’ is premature, some US officials say https://t.co/uGyPduMwif #FoxNews 14 minutes ago 𝒂𝒕🅽𝒂𝒌😎🅾n y va!! Trump description of Beirut blast as ‘attack’ is premature, some US officials say #FoxNews🇺🇸 https://t.co/SYu5VZTJws 15 minutes ago dTwoZ̶̬̣̺͇̹̿̏̈̋̂͘͞3r0 While the US media is focused on Trump the rest of the world has their eyes on the explosion in Beirut. From the de… https://t.co/NAPAJDzDCw 13 hours ago