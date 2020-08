Iran: Khamenei Grants Clemency To Over 2,000 Prisoners Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal from Iran’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of 2,135 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.



The pardon was granted on Wednesday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which... Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal from Iran’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of 2,135 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.The pardon was granted on Wednesday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this