Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from Twitter

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from TwitterTwitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an interview during which he claimed children are "virtually immune" from Covid-19 was removed.The Fox News clip, hidden by Twitter, was...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz

Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz 01:59

 [NFA] The Democratic presidential candidate plans to buy digital and TV ads in 15 states, including key battlegrounds and Republican-leaning states. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts [Video]

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts

Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews

Trump and Birx praise Arizona as new national model for battling coronavirus pandemic

 Throughout Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday visit to Washington, D.C., senior officials held up Arizona as a leader in COVID-19 containment measures.
USATODAY.com

Trump raises $165 million in July, beating Biden by $25 million

 The Trump campaign announced $165 million raised last month to Biden's $140 million — but the president's total cash lead has narrowed.
CBS News

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Twitter blocked Trump campaign account from tweeting over COVID-19 misinformation

 Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Twitter said it would prevent President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting until it removed a tweet..
The Verge

Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook has removed a post posted by President Donald Trump’s account for violations of its misinformation..
The Verge

Facebook removes Trump coronavirus post of Fox interview about kids being 'almost immune'

 Facebook took down post from President Trump's personal page of a Fox News interview in which he said that children are "almost immune" from COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Chris Pratt says pregnant wife Katherine is 'ready to pop' in hiking photo post

 American actor Chris Pratt commended his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for still keeping active while "ready to pop." According to Fox News, the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: 8 killed after fire breaks out at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad [Video]

Watch: 8 killed after fire breaks out at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad

Eight people were killed after a blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The victims, which include five men and three women, were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area. Fire reportedly broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-storey hospital. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients who were admitted at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city. Shrey Hospital is among the around 60 private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident led by the additional Chief Secretary of the state and a report has to be submitted within 3 days. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced to the kin of those who died while Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident. Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted to express his condolences. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

56,282 new cases push India's Covid-19 count to 19,64,536; death toll mounts to 40,699

 India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 cases taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 19,64,536 on Thursday, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336 and..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square [Video]

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, at a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published

Widow Flames Trump, Texan Pols, Anti-Maskers In Husband's Obituary [Video]

Widow Flames Trump, Texan Pols, Anti-Maskers In Husband's Obituary

Recent widow Stacey Nagy is both heartbroken and fuming from having lost her husband, David, from coronavirus complications. Nagy put pen to paper in a blistering obituary in which she condemned..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
President Trump's campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in voting [Video]

President Trump's campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in voting

President Donald Trump’s campaign has sued the state of Nevada over a new bill that expands mail-in voting for the 2020 general elections. Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:55Published
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine [Video]

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:44Published

Rafael Nadal on missing US Open 2020: Decided to follow my heart

 Defending champion Rafael Nadal said yesterday he will not play the US Open, citing concerns over COVID-19 and slamming tennis' barbaric revised calendar. "After...
Mid-Day

United States: COVID-19 Litigation Series: Changes To The Workers' Compensation Landscape - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

 In this episode of our COVID-19 Litigation series, Ashley Cuttino and Michael Nail address the treatment of COVID-19 within the state workers' compensation...
Mondaq

Most Covid recovered patients suffer lung damage

 90% of a sample group of Covid-recovered patients from a prominent hospital in China’s Wuhan where the pandemic broke out have reported lung damage and 5% of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mondaq

