|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from Twitter
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Twitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an interview during which he claimed children are "virtually immune" from Covid-19 was removed.The Fox News clip, hidden by Twitter, was...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attackWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews
Trump and Birx praise Arizona as new national model for battling coronavirus pandemicThroughout Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday visit to Washington, D.C., senior officials held up Arizona as a leader in COVID-19 containment measures.
USATODAY.com
Trump raises $165 million in July, beating Biden by $25 millionThe Trump campaign announced $165 million raised last month to Biden's $140 million — but the president's total cash lead has narrowed.
CBS News
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Twitter blocked Trump campaign account from tweeting over COVID-19 misinformationPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Twitter said it would prevent President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting until it removed a tweet..
The Verge
Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Facebook has removed a post posted by President Donald Trump’s account for violations of its misinformation..
The Verge
Facebook removes Trump coronavirus post of Fox interview about kids being 'almost immune'Facebook took down post from President Trump's personal page of a Fox News interview in which he said that children are "almost immune" from COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Chris Pratt says pregnant wife Katherine is 'ready to pop' in hiking photo postAmerican actor Chris Pratt commended his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for still keeping active while "ready to pop." According to Fox News, the..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Watch: 8 killed after fire breaks out at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
56,282 new cases push India's Covid-19 count to 19,64,536; death toll mounts to 40,699India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 cases taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 19,64,536 on Thursday, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336 and..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this