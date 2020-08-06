Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For Coronavirus Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Watch VideoOhio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the



The governor posted on twitter, "As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this... Watch VideoOhio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of President Trump's campaign visit to the state on Thursday.The governor posted on twitter, "As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this 👓 View full article

