Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool..