Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoOhio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of President Trump's campaign visit to the state on Thursday. 

The governor posted on twitter, "As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:06

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine, via CNN Calling DeWine a "great guy," Trump responded to the news upon landing in Cleveland. Donald Trump,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WATCH: Gov. DeWine holds presser after testing positive for COVID-19 [Video]

WATCH: Gov. DeWine holds presser after testing positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine held a virtual press conference after testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 27:38Published
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office Thursday. He took a test as part of a standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:08Published
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced on Thursday. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteSeattlePI.comDenver PostNPRChicago S-TUSATODAY.comNewsdayIndependentDaily CallerbizjournalsNYTimes.comBelfast TelegraphJapan Today

Tweets about this

BillEsteem

💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @NBCNews: The White House coronavirus task force warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio were significantly increasing. So far,… 3 seconds ago

carmodycourt

wear a mask when in public Trump: “He will be fine.” HOW COULD HE POSSIBLY KNOW THAT? MORE BS https://t.co/4bA5535RpZ 14 seconds ago

TiffGorton

Tiff RT @TheLastWord: Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump's visit https://t.co/fODuCTriZT https://t.co/SyKB82F5Ax 35 seconds ago

MartinSavidge

Martin Savidge Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine tests positive for Covid-19 while on the way to greet President Trump visiting… https://t.co/JxBNjwAZSx 38 seconds ago

elzieim29

David 🍒 RT @UrUnpaidPundit: That mask and lockdown worked really well, huh. https://t.co/hAGbpNHZiF 46 seconds ago

kositlaorngsri

kosit la-orngsri Ohio governor tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit https://t.co/w6ReucU4cE #FoxNews 1 minute ago

yaya17017

Patsy OrozcoGonzales RT @NBCNightlyNews: Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of President Trump's visit: https://t.co/sXtCD6Gr4U @Miguelnbc h… 2 minutes ago

BKells8

Barbara Kelly RT @ABCWorldNews: LATEST: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19, his office says. DeWine has no symptoms and plans to quaranti… 2 minutes ago