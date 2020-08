Death From The Sky: Hiroshima And Normalized Atrocities – OpEd Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

When US President Harry S. Truman made the decision to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, followed by another on Nagasaki a few days later, he was not acting as an agent untethered from history. In the wheels of his wearied mind lay the battered Marines who, despite being victorious, had received sanguinary... When US President Harry S. Truman made the decision to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, followed by another on Nagasaki a few days later, he was not acting as an agent untethered from history. In the wheels of his wearied mind lay the battered Marines who, despite being victorious, had received sanguinary 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this