Not in Kansas Anymore @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr looks like AZ has had enough of assh*les Joe Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned from a… https://t.co/eb6uSlNAJF 1 minute ago

Swiftieboo RT @Independent: Arizona sheriff pardoned by Trump fails to win back old job https://t.co/3Cb9k0kmnM 5 minutes ago

Jane Q Joe Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned from a criminal conviction in a racial profiling case, has lost the Republican prim… https://t.co/tzpdzN72eN 7 minutes ago

The Independent Arizona sheriff pardoned by Trump fails to win back old job https://t.co/3Cb9k0kmnM 11 minutes ago

AK2=theAquisitionKnowledge2=GrandNegasAKarriemKhan RT @CIMAGES: Arizona’s Voters Have Spoken Rendering Republican Joe Arpaio Irrelevant America's “toughest sheriff was pardoned by @POTUS a y… 17 minutes ago

AK2=theAquisitionKnowledge2=GrandNegasAKarriemKhan RT @jf_darwin: America's craziest #GOP sheriff loses his last primary election in Arizona. Former Maricopa County Sherriff - and criminal -… 21 minutes ago

George Albert #ShitholeSheriff Joe Arpaio, whom #ShitholePresident @realDonaldTrump pardoned from a criminal conviction in a rac… https://t.co/DvnsD50mv6 38 minutes ago