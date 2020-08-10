Mahatma Gandhi's gold-plated glasses to be auctioned in UK
Monday, 10 August 2020 () A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds.
East Bristol Auctions in Hanham, south-west England, said on Sunday that they were pleasantly surprised to find...
Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000 on August 21st, 2020.
But that's only because someone opened an envelope found hanging out of a letterbox on a busy industrial estate in Bristol, England.
CNN reports that inside the envelope was a...
