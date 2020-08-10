Global  
 

Mahatma Gandhi's gold-plated glasses to be auctioned in UK

Mid-Day Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds.

East Bristol Auctions in Hanham, south-west England, said on Sunday that they were pleasantly surprised to find...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Cherished Part Of India's National History Left 'Hanging Out' Of English Letterbox

Cherished Part Of India's National History Left 'Hanging Out' Of English Letterbox 00:36

 Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000 on August 21st, 2020. But that's only because someone opened an envelope found hanging out of a letterbox on a busy industrial estate in Bristol, England. CNN reports that inside the envelope was a...

Gandhi’s glasses found ‘hanging out of letterbox’ to fetch thousands at auction

 A pair of Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses are going under the hammer after an auction house found them stuffed in an envelope and hanging out of its letterbox.
Gold-plated spectacles believed to be worn by Mahatma Gandhi emerge at UK auction

 A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit,...
