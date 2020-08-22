Global  
 

Spectacles believed to be worn by Mahatma Gandhi set auction record in UK

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020
A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by *Mahatma Gandhi* and presented as a gift in the 1900s have broken all records for a UK auction house by selling for 260,000 pounds.

The glasses, which were dropped through the letterbox of East Bristol Auctions in Hanham, south-west England, four weeks ago were...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Gandhi's Glasses Sell for Over $300K, But, Surprisingly, Were Almost Thrown Away

Gandhi's Glasses Sell for Over $300K, But, Surprisingly, Were Almost Thrown Away 01:05

 A personal item from one of the world’s civil rights leaders sold for over $300,000 at auction, but could have easily been thrown away. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

