Spectacles believed to be worn by Mahatma Gandhi set auction record in UK

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gandhi's glasses fetch over $340,000 at auction



A pair of glasses belonging to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi sold at a UK auction for £260,000 (340,327 USD) on Friday (August 21), weeks after an envelope containing them was left hanging.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago Cherished Part Of India's National History Left 'Hanging Out' Of English Letterbox



Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000 on August 21st, 2020. But that's only because someone opened an envelope found hanging out of a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this