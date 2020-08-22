Spectacles believed to be worn by Mahatma Gandhi set auction record in UK
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by *Mahatma Gandhi* and presented as a gift in the 1900s have broken all records for a UK auction house by selling for 260,000 pounds.
The glasses, which were dropped through the letterbox of East Bristol Auctions in Hanham, south-west England, four weeks ago were...
