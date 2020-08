Why Should Palestinians Write Their Sports History? – OpEd Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

By Issam Khalidi*



Palestinian modern history is unique, not only because of the Nakba (i.e. catastrophe) of 1948, and the expulsion of the 750,000 refugees from their land, but because this history consistently has been a subject of concealment, distortion and theft. After the Nakba, Israel sought to put an aura on its crimes... By Issam Khalidi*Palestinian modern history is unique, not only because of the Nakba (i.e. catastrophe) of 1948, and the expulsion of the 750,000 refugees from their land, but because this history consistently has been a subject of concealment, distortion and theft. After the Nakba, Israel sought to put an aura on its crimes 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held



This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held July 6, 1933 Hailed as "The Game of the Century," it took place at Comiskey Park in Chicago. For the first time in MLB.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published on July 6, 2020

Tweets about this