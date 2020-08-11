At Least 2 People Dead, 7 Others Injured In Baltimore Explosion

Erick Ferris RT @Newsy: At least 2 people are dead and 7 others are injured after an explosion rocked a Baltimore community yesterday. @LaurenMagarino… 36 minutes ago

Newsy At least 2 people are dead and 7 others are injured after an explosion rocked a Baltimore community yesterday.… https://t.co/dun5tHSGcc 47 minutes ago

💫OpenEyes2020🙏 RT @CGTNOfficial: A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in #Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping some others in t… 1 hour ago

CGTN A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in #Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping some other… https://t.co/gje56L15BO 9 hours ago

The Real Me @MayorOfBexley @Welling503 Is this the same group of people that I walked past last night, all tightly squeezed tog… https://t.co/FCNbqTqgAP 9 hours ago

Ahmed Abdi RT @abdi_hussei: Security forces shot dead at least 6 people in Boditi on Monday while in Sodo town, 315 km southwest of Addis, a health of… 12 hours ago