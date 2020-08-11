Global  
 

At Least 2 People Dead, 7 Others Injured In Baltimore Explosion

Newsy Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoAt least two people are dead and seven others are injured after an explosion rocked a Baltimore community Monday. 

Investigators are working to piece together what led to the massive explosion. Neighbors scrambled to help look for people trapped under several feet of debris. 

"We heard a faint, 'Hey, I'm...
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Explosion in NW Baltimore leaves one dead, others injured

Explosion in NW Baltimore leaves one dead, others injured 02:53

 One woman is dead and two others are in critical condition after a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore.

Help and hope: How the community rallied after the explosion [Video]

Help and hope: How the community rallied after the explosion

Around the corner from the blast that rocked a Northwest Baltimore neighborhood, you’ll find the good in this tragedy. People of all ages out volunteering their time giving whatever they can to help..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:40Published
Officials investigates an explosion in Northwest Baltimore [Video]

Officials investigates an explosion in Northwest Baltimore

One woman is dead and two others are in critical condition after a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:10Published
Baltimore City surveying damage caused by major gas explosion in Northwest Baltimore [Video]

Baltimore City surveying damage caused by major gas explosion in Northwest Baltimore

A woman is dead and four others are in critical condition after a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse Monday morning. The blast damaged a number of adjacent homes, blown out windows, even..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:14Published

At Least 1 Person Dead, 7 Others Injured In Baltimore Explosion

 Watch VideoAt least one person is dead and seven others are injured after an explosion rocked a Baltimore community Monday.  Investigators are working to...
Newsy

Ontario gov't pledges $2M in funding to assist those impacted by deadly Beirut explosion

 The provincial government is pledging $2 million in funding to assist those impacted by a devastating explosion in Beirut that left at least 160 people dead and...
CP24

Baltimore explosion: 'Major' blast leaves multiple people trapped including children, reports say

 A large explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, has ripped through three homes, killed one person, and left others trapped.
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.com

