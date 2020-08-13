Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Fantasy film': New Trump book to reveal letters with Kim Jong Un

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un said his relationship with Donald Trump was like a "fantasy film", according to the publishers of a new book on the US president set to unveil 25 private letters exchanged between the two leaders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71 [Video]

US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71

The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital. He was 71. President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
WIDOW'S POINT Movie [Video]

WIDOW'S POINT Movie

WIDOW'S POINT Movie trailer HD - Available September 1 on DVD and Digital from 101 Films Widow’s Point, Gregory Lamberson’s highly-anticipated, award-winning adaptation of the book of the same..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:36Published
Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea [Video]

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea

NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Bob Woodward's new Trump book to reveal letters with Kim Jong Un

 The book, titled "Rage" and a follow-up to 2018's "Fear", is due out on September 15.
Hindu

Trump-Kim bond a 'fantasy film': new book includes leaders' letters

 The publisher of a new book by Washington Post Veteran Bob Woodward says the writer obtained 25 personal letters between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
The Age

Bob Woodward obtains Trump-Kim Jong-un letters for new book Rage

Bob Woodward obtains Trump-Kim Jong-un letters for new book Rage Bob Woodward’s second book on the Trump White House has a title, Rage, and promises to reveal the secrets of “25 personal letters exchanged between Trump and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this