Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family's drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Media Mogul Sumner Redstone Dies At Age 97

Media Mogul Sumner Redstone Dies At Age 97 02:10

 Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone has died. The chairman emeritus of ViacomCBS was 97; Jamie Yuccas reports for CBS2.

Media Titan Sumner Redstone Has Died At 97 [Video]

Media Titan Sumner Redstone Has Died At 97

Billionaire and media titan Sumner Redstone died on Tuesday. He was 97. As chairman of Viacom and National Amusements, Redstone drew headlines both for his deal-making as well as his turbulent personal..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Sumner Redstone, Former Executive Chairman Of CBS And Viacom, Dies At 97 [Video]

Sumner Redstone, Former Executive Chairman Of CBS And Viacom, Dies At 97

Sumner Redstone, the Boston-native who turned a chain of drive-in movies into a media empire has died at 97.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:26Published
Media mogul Sumner Redstone dead at 97 [Video]

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dead at 97

Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his father's movie theater chain and built it into an empire that included Paramount Pictures, CBS and MTV, has died at 97,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Media Mogul Sumner Redstone Dies at 97

 The billionaire who founded a media empire that included CBS, Viacom, and Paramount Pictures has passed away at the age of 97 in his house in Los Angeles.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Indian ExpressUSATODAY.comWorldNewsVOA NewsTIMEChicago S-TFT.comNYTimes.com

Lavy02

Lavy RT @THR: Sumner Redstone, the hard-charging mogul who parlayed his father’s New England drive-in theater business into a media empire that… 1 minute ago

IkandaJoseph

Ikanda Joseph Mukala RT @UzalendoNews_KE: Sumner Redstone: US media mogul dies aged 97 https://t.co/kb2dBChssK #UzalendoNewsKE https://t.co/rQb5Hk0qq6 3 minutes ago

VincentMorris3

Vincent Morris RT @nypost: JUST IN: Sumner Redstone, billionaire media mogul, dead at 97 https://t.co/hKiDNzuVD7 https://t.co/NAJquSLcnE 21 minutes ago

Lappincannabis1

Lappincannabisgroup RT @SquawkStreet: Our @davidfaber remembers media mogul Sumner Redstone who passed away at 97 years old. @CNBC https://t.co/ZH3lsRx9x3 31 minutes ago

derickson

David Erickson #BLM Sumner Redstone, who turned his family’s movie-theater company into a global media empire spanning television, movi… https://t.co/bmykbBoLcS 34 minutes ago

shirincurrent

BANKING CA RT @BostonGlobe: Sumner Redstone, a Boston native and head of a sprawling media empire, died on Tuesday, ViacomCBS and National Amusements… 38 minutes ago

DealRael

RaelDeal RT @HenryMakow: Elite vampirism: Dead at 97, media mogul Sumner Redstone thought he would live forever by drinking a ‘certain wine’ https:… 40 minutes ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Sumner Redstone's daughter and ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone paid tribute to the late media mogul saying: “My fath… https://t.co/6A24jtRbpJ 49 minutes ago