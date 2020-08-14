Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I Stand With Israel’: Kamala Harris In Her Own Words – Speech

Eurasia Review Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
‘I Stand With Israel’: Kamala Harris In Her Own Words – SpeechDemocratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden selected former rival Kamala Harris on Tuesday as his running mate for the November 3 election. Harris is the first woman of color to be nominated for the position by a major political party.

While Harris is recognized for her progressive stances on various issues, her record on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Brooklyn Political Powerhouse Shirley Chisholm Serves As Source Of Inspiration For Sen. Kamala Harris

Brooklyn Political Powerhouse Shirley Chisholm Serves As Source Of Inspiration For Sen. Kamala Harris 02:15

 Sen. Kamala Harris has said she often draws her words and inspiration from a Brooklyn political powerhouse -- Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman from a major political party to run for president; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC [Video]

Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris formally accepted the vice presidential nomination, and former President Obama had harsh words for his successor.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:02Published
Democratic VP Nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Delivers Historic Acceptance Speech [Video]

Democratic VP Nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Delivers Historic Acceptance Speech

On Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, Vice Presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris delivered a historic acceptance speech. Natalie Brand reports.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:20Published
Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC [Video]

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this