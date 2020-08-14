‘I Stand With Israel’: Kamala Harris In Her Own Words – Speech
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden selected former rival Kamala Harris on Tuesday as his running mate for the November 3 election. Harris is the first woman of color to be nominated for the position by a major political party.
While Harris is recognized for her progressive stances on various issues, her record on...
Sen. Kamala Harris has said she often draws her words and inspiration from a Brooklyn political powerhouse -- Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman from a major political party to run for president; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.