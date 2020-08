Beirut's Sursock Art Museum survived 15 years of war, but not the blast. Historic buildings are at risk of collapse ⁠— along with the city's arts scene.

UNESCO to protect Lebanon as 60 historic buildings are at ‘risk collapse’ The effects of the blast were felt all over the Lebanese capital but some of the worst damage was in the Gemmayzeh and Mar-Mikhael neighbourhoods a short...

Hindu 1 day ago