Donald Trump's younger brother Robert Trump passes away aged 71
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Robert Trump, the younger brother of US President Donald Trump breathed his last at a hospital in New York on Saturday (local time), CNN reported. "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but...
