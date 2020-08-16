Global  
 

Donald Trump's younger brother Robert Trump passes away aged 71

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Robert Trump, the younger brother of US President Donald Trump breathed his last at a hospital in New York on Saturday (local time), CNN reported. "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but...
