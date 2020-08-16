Global  
 

President Trump's Younger Brother, Robert Trump, Dies At 71

Newsy Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Trump's Younger Brother, Robert Trump, Dies At 71Watch VideoPresident Trump's younger brother, Robert, died on Saturday.

He had reportedly been sick for several months, but details on his illness have not been released.

The president had visited his 71-year-old brother in a Manhattan hospital on Friday. In a statement, the president announced the news with, quote, "a...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72

Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72 00:34

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has died.

