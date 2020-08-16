President Trump's Younger Brother, Robert Trump, Dies At 71 Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Watch VideoPresident Trump's younger brother, Robert, died on Saturday.



He had reportedly been sick for several months, but details on his illness have not been released.



