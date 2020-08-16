|
President Trump's Younger Brother, Robert Trump, Dies At 71
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Trump's younger brother, Robert, died on Saturday.
He had reportedly been sick for several months, but details on his illness have not been released.
The president had visited his 71-year-old brother in a Manhattan hospital on Friday. In a statement, the president announced the news with, quote, "a...
