Oil-Leaking Ship Off Mauritius Breaks Apart Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe grounded Japanese ship that leaked 1,000 tons of oil near protected areas off the island nation of Mauritius has split in two.



The ship struck a reef in the Indian Ocean on July 25 and its hull began to crack after just days of absorbing the pounding waves. Fuel began to leak into the water off the coast of the... Watch VideoThe grounded Japanese ship that leaked 1,000 tons of oil near protected areas off the island nation of Mauritius has split in two.The ship struck a reef in the Indian Ocean on July 25 and its hull began to crack after just days of absorbing the pounding waves. Fuel began to leak into the water off the coast of the 👓 View full article