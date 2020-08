You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: India records biggest single-day spike with 69,652 cases in 24 hours | OneindiaNews



No signs of the pandemic coming to an end as India registered the biggest single day jump in the Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours. India logged 69,652 cases in 1 day which is the highest till date,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:47 Published 8 hours ago 2 Fort Lupton High School Students Test Positive For COVID-19



Two students at Fort Lupton High School tested positive for COVID-19. The students were in two different cohorts, school district officials told families on Wednesday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:23 Published 16 hours ago COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload



Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this