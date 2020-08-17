Japan's PM Shinzo Abe goes to hospital, raising health concerns
Monday, 17 August 2020 () The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule. Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan. Abe, 65, has had health concerns before. He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.
