Japan's PM Shinzo Abe goes to hospital, raising health concerns Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule. Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan. Abe, 65, has had health concerns before. He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems. 👓 View full article

