William Barr Says Operation Legend Has Been Successful In Kansas City Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr says Operation Legend has tracked down 18 murder suspects in Kansas City, Missouri.



The Justice Department launched the anti-crime program in June. It brought a slew of federal agents to the city to help local law enforcement deal with a spike in violence. The operation was named after... Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr says Operation Legend has tracked down 18 murder suspects in Kansas City, Missouri.The Justice Department launched the anti-crime program in June. It brought a slew of federal agents to the city to help local law enforcement deal with a spike in violence. The operation was named after 👓 View full article

