Donald Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The United States will demand Thursday that all *United Nations *sanctions be reimposed against *Iran*, President *Donald Trump* announced, a move that follows America's embarrassing failure to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.
The administration's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the...
Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and Iran are 'dreaming' of Joe Biden becoming the Commander-in-Chief. Trump's tenure has been marked...