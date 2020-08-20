Global  
 

Donald Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020
The United States will demand Thursday that all *United Nations *sanctions be reimposed against *Iran*, President *Donald Trump* announced, a move that follows America's embarrassing failure to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

The administration's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the...
News video: 'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 03:12

 Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and Iran are 'dreaming' of Joe Biden becoming the Commander-in-Chief. Trump's tenure has been marked...

