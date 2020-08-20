Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Hospitalized In Suspected Poisoning

Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was admitted in a critical condition to a hospital after suspected poisoning according to his spokesperson. 44-year-old Navalny is unconscious, in intensive..
Frank Biasi RT @dabeard: He's in a coma. On a ventilator. Poisoned, his supporters say.
The courageous and popular Alexi Navalny, who wanted to end the… 23 seconds ago
Ukandu Ezenwa RT @SkyNews: 'Where are these orders coming from if not from the top?'
Putin's former spokesperson says mysterious poisonings have been ca… 47 seconds ago
590 KQNT Alexei Navalny, Putin Critic, Hospitalized After Suspected Poisoning https://t.co/BZOMREGVdE https://t.co/lMMrkqPU81 2 minutes ago
Theresa Travis RT @Johnrashton47: Alexei Navalny: German group sends plane for Putin critic fighting for life after suspected poisoning
https://t.co/tT3AO… 2 minutes ago
Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @Mareq16: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is carried off a plane on a stretcher with suspected poisoning
Another FF?
https://… 3 minutes ago
Francesco Muratore RT @ToluseO: Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, was admitted to intensive care at a Siberian hospital after a sus… 3 minutes ago
Brenda Abramson 🇺🇸 Doctors fight to save life of “poisoned” Putin critic Alexei Navalny - BBC News - BBC News https://t.co/9O7q8jkLV0 via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago
DR. TANVEER AHMED, G.C.R. Doctors fight to save life of “poisoned” Putin critic Alexei Navalny - B... https://t.co/CETyKBF8QC via @YouTube 5 minutes ago