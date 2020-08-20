Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Hospitalized In Suspected Poisoning Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoAlexei Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest foes, spent Thursday fighting for his life — and his spokesperson is blaming Putin.



Kira Yarmysh says Navalny, 44, drank tea in the morning, and began feeling sick on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Video from the plane


