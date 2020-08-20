Global  
 

Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Hospitalized In Suspected Poisoning

Newsy Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Hospitalized In Suspected PoisoningWatch VideoAlexei Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest foes, spent Thursday fighting for his life — and his spokesperson is blaming Putin.

Kira Yarmysh says Navalny, 44, drank tea in the morning, and began feeling sick on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Video from the plane...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report

Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report 00:59

 Russian activist Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be poisoning by a toxin.

