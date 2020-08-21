Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: From chocolate deity to statues with seeds inside, eco-friendly idols grab attention

Mid-Day Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Ganesh Chaturthi is just a day away and people thronged the markets to bring the deity home. Every year, we see many idols representing various themes and made of a variety of materials that are both edible and non-edible.

From eco-friendly Ganesha idols to those made of chocolate, such innovations add a touch of novelty to...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ganesh Chaturthi: COVID-19 diminishes demand for large-sized Ganesha idols in Haryana

Ganesh Chaturthi: COVID-19 diminishes demand for large-sized Ganesha idols in Haryana 01:32

 The demand for Ganesha idols dropped due to COVID-19 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Haryana. Many of the idol makers claimed that they are not receiving any demand for large-sized Ganesha idols. An idol maker said, "This year there has been booking for smaller idols but we haven't received orders for...

