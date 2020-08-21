Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: From chocolate deity to statues with seeds inside, eco-friendly idols grab attention
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Ganesh Chaturthi is just a day away and people thronged the markets to bring the deity home. Every year, we see many idols representing various themes and made of a variety of materials that are both edible and non-edible.
From eco-friendly Ganesha idols to those made of chocolate, such innovations add a touch of novelty to...
The demand for Ganesha idols dropped due to COVID-19 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Haryana. Many of the idol makers claimed that they are not receiving any demand for large-sized Ganesha idols. An idol maker said, "This year there has been booking for smaller idols but we haven't received orders for...
Business of idol makers has been severely affected to due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are facing shortage of work as orders have reduced..
