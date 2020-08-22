Global  
 

World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

CTV News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
The global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, according to an AFP count on Saturday, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to battle an eruption of new cases.
