Facebook's Preparing In Case The President Questions Election Results
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoFacebook officials are holding daily meetings to prepare in case President Donald Trump questions the legitimacy of the election.
The New York Times first reported the contingency plans Friday. They could include combating falsehoods — such as if President Trump or his campaign incorrectly claims he won another...
